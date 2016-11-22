LONDON Nov 22 British internet retailer AO World said it was set up well for the rest of the year after a strong first half in which it delivered group earnings of 1.5 million pounds ($1.87 million) against a 4.5 million pound loss a year ago.

Revenue for the group, which sells home appliance and electronic goods, rose 22.9 percent to 324.7 million pounds for the six months to end-Sept.

Its earnings loss in Europe, where it is scaling up operations, increased to 14.2 million euros, but earnings in Britain more than doubled to 13.1 million pounds from 5.1 million pounds, it said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8014 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)