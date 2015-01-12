Jan 12 Ao World Plc

* AO website revenue for three months to 31st December 2014 was up 38%

* Total revenue (including third party retail and logistics) was up 26%

* Operationally we managed very well over peak trading period

* In Germany we are operationally ahead of plan and sales are building well

* We remain confident of meeting full year expectations