(Adds quotes, shares)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, June 2 AO World, the British online retailer of domestic appliances that floated last year, said it would step-up its European expansion next year after moving into Germany in 2014.

The firm, which rivals Dixons Carphone and Home Retail's Argos selling everything from washing machines and fridges to vacuum cleaners and ovens, said on Tuesday it would start up in one or more new territories in the first six months of 2016.

"Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Poland. Those are the markets we have identified and it will come down to what we can do safely. We want to do it as fast as we safely can," AO chief executive John Roberts said.

AO World, which prides itself on big ranges and rapid deliveries, said UK adjusted core earnings for the year to March 31 rose 47 percent to 16.5 million pounds ($25.1 million), on group revenue up by almost a quarter.

That was in line with lowered guidance in February when punchy revenue growth slowed in its fourth quarter, forcing the firm to cut its full-year earnings outlook.

Taking into account costs related to its expansion into Germany, where the company said customer feedback had been strong, group core earnings fell to 8.5 million pounds.

Shares in the firm had fallen 4.6 percent to 168 pence at 0809 GMT, down 37 percent on a year ago, as Roberts warned the trading environment remained challenging with rivals strengthening their own propositions.

In Britain, where AO World expanded into the competitive TV market last year, the company said trading remained on track at the start of its new fiscal year and that it was already gearing up for a bumper "Black Friday" this Christmas.

"Black Friday is now a retail fixture in the same way that Christmas is," Roberts said of an industry-wide discount frenzy that last year sparked clashes as shoppers snapped up bargains.

"I think it will be bigger this year than it was last year. We think it represents a significant opportunity, the challenge is just how we execute so that we don't create any brand damage, but we have a plan for that."

($1 = 0.6573 pounds) (Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)