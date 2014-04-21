BRIEF-Galena presents positive early-stage data on GALE-301
* Galena biopharma presents positive final gale-301 (e39) phase 1/2a clinical trial data
April 21 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 63.8 percent y/y at 1.06 billion yuan ($170.45 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qyp68v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2190 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Obseva -to present pharmacology results demonstrating obe022 exerts synergistic effect in combination with standard of care in animal model for preterm labor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caladrius Biosciences announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results