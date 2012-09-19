(Corrects to say shares closed on NYSE, not Nasdaq. Also
corrects share closing price)
Sept 19 AOL Inc named Karen Dykstra as
chief financial officer, in place of Artie Minson, who was
appointed chief operating officer in June.
Dykstra, 53, is a former partner at Plainfield Asset
Management LLC.
She will be paid a base salary of $700,000 per year and will
have an annual incentive bonus opportunity of 100 percent of her
base salary. She will also be eligible for stock option grants,
the company said in a regulatory filing.
AOL shares closed at $34.60 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)