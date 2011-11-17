Nov 16 AOL Inc's AOL.N head of applications
and commerce group and Silicon Valley operations is stepping
down, Bloomberg said citing a person with direct knowledge of
the matter.
Brad Garlinghouse, an executive brought on in 2009,
previously worked at Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) and Silver Lake
Partners, the agency said.
Sarah Lacy, a senior editor at TechCrunch, which was sold
to AOL last year, also intends to depart, Bloomberg reported
citing another person familiar with the situation. Michael
Arrington left the company in September.
The company, which Time Warner (TWX.N) spun off after a
disastrous decade-long merger, is trying to regain its status
as a popular online destination that attracts advertising
dollars from the likes of auto companies and consumer
packaged-goods makers.
Neither AOL nor TechCrunch were immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Carol
Bishopric)