* Q3 EPS loss of $0.02 vs. Wall St. view 6 cent loss
* Q3 rev of $531.7 mln beats Wall St. view $524 mln
* Q3 Total ad revenue up 8 pct
* Subscription revenue down 22 pct
* Shares up 11 pct
(Adds executive comment, background)
By Jennifer Saba
Nov 2 AOL Inc's AOL.N third-quarter revenue
dropped 6 percent because of its dwindling dial-up Internet
access business though it beat analysts expectations and its
stock rose more than 11 percent.
The company reported on Wednesday revenue of $531.7
million, ahead of analysts' estimates of $524 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Investors have gotten used to disappointment from AOL
especially in the forward outlook," said Benchmark analyst
Clayton Moran. "Mainly there are no negative surprises in this
quarter... and the forward outlook seems to be more stable."
Prior to Wednesday's rally, AOL shares were down more than
40 percent year to date.
Indeed, after AOL released its third-quarter results in
August its shares plunged more than 30 percent after it warned
that it advertising sales were weaker than expected.
The company, which Time Warner (TWX.N) spun off after a
disastrous decade-long merger, is trying to regain its status
as a popular online destination that attracts advertising
dollars from the likes of auto companies and consumer
packaged-goods makers.
To do that, Chief Executive Tim Armstrong has invested
heavily in efforts such as building a network of more than 800
local news sites known as Patch and the $315 million
acquisition of the Huffington Post.
Total advertising revenue rose 8 percent to $317.7 million
on the strength of its Ad.com network and international display
advertising.
Overall display advertising -- representing big splashy ads
that appear on Web pages and command higher rates -- rose 15
percent in the quarter.
Economic instability that typically results in a pullback
in advertising spending has not dampened the prospects of AOL,
Armstrong said during a call with analysts.
He believes that advertisers are going to shift more of
their dollars from traditional media such as broadcast and
print to online ads.
Still AOL's share of display advertising has slipped as it
faces stiff competition from Yahoo (YHOO.O), Google (GOOG.O)
and Facebook, which are all going after the same ad dollars.
Research firm eMarketer estimates that AOL's share in the
United States will fall to 4.2 percent this year, down from a
share of 10.6 percent in 2007.
That is compared to Facebook, which is expected to surpass
Yahoo's share for the first time this year reaching a 16.3
percent share, according to eMarketer.
On top of it, AOL is losing subscribers to its lucrative
access business. Subscription revenue, which represents 36
percent of total revenue, declined 22 percent to $192 million.
At the beginning of October, Armstrong had been meeting
with investors pushing an idea of a tie-up with Yahoo, which is
currently undergoing its own strategic review and search for
new leadership. A combination with Yahoo could appease ad
agencies looking for more efficient ad purchases with a bigger
audience, said two shareholders at the time. [ID:nN1E7990AA]
Armstrong said he plans to continue to "execute our
strategy" when asked about strategic options on a press call on
Wednesday.
AOL reported a third-quarter loss of $2.6 million, or 2
cents per share, from continuing operations, compared with a
profit of $171.6 million, or $1.61 per share, a year ago.
Analysts were expecting a loss of 6 cents.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York and Sruthi
Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Maureen
Bavdek and Derek Caney)