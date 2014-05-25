JERUSALEM May 25 AOL Inc said on Sunday
it is starting a programme in Israel to assist start-ups, and
that it will invest at least $100,000 in as many as 10 projects
at a time.
The Internet giant already has a development centre in
Israel, and its new project, called Nautilus, is meant to give
"maximum freedom to entrepreneurs" and "grant them access to all
the tools and connections of a global company", said Hanan
Laschover, chief executive of AOL Israel.
AOL will escort each start-up, which will be chosen from a
variety of fields that are connected to its global activities,
for a period of a year, the company said.
The first investment will be in Take&Make, AOL said in a
statement, a start-up that has developed a platform for
"do-it-yourself" videos.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)