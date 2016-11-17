J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Nov 17 Digital media company AOL, owned by Verizon Communications Inc, will lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 500 employees, a source familiar with the situation said.
Most of the cuts will be in AOL's corporate units, while resources will be shifted more to its mobile, video and data offerings, AOL Chief Executive Tim Armstrong told technology news site Recode in an interview. (on.recode.net/2g1Bpsv) (Reporting by Malathi Nayak and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia