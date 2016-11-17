GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
AOL LAYS OFF 500 STAFF, RESTRUCUTURES TO FOCUS ON MOBILE, DATA, AND VIDEO - RECODE
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 China stocks are set for a five-day winning streak, hitting a fresh six-week high on Thursday morning, but gains were curbed after profits earned by industrial firms grew at a sharply slower pace last month.