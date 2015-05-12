* Offers $50/share in major move into mobile video
* Analyst questions advantage to "owning all of this"
* AOL shares jump 18.4 pct; Verizon down 0.4 pct
By Jennifer Saba, Devika Krishna Kumar and Abhirup Roy
May 12 Verizon Communications Inc is
buying AOL Inc in a $4.4 billion bet that a push into
mobile video and targeted advertising can help the biggest U.S.
telecommunications company find new growth avenues.
AOL and its properties, including the Huffington Post,
TechCrunch and Engadget websites, would become a Verizon
subsidiary, with AOL Chief Executive Officer Tim Armstrong
staying in his job. The companies announced the deal on Tuesday.
Armstrong, who has been building up AOL's expertise in
technology for placing text and video ads on mobile phones, sees
mobile representing 80 percent of media consumption in coming
years.
"If we are going to lead, we need to lead in mobile,"
Armstrong said in a memo to employees on Tuesday.
Global revenue from online video ads is forecast reaching
$19 billion by 2017 from about $11 billion last year, cutting
into television ad revenue, according to research firm IHS.
Verizon has over 100 million mobile consumers, content deals
with the likes of the National Football League and "a meaningful
strategy" in mobile video, Armstrong said.
It will need to buy telecommunications spectrum aggressively
to accommodate rising mobile video traffic.
For Wall Street, the deal is about the technology. "AOL's
ad-tech offering has been driving its growth for some time now
as the Internet business has faded," Dan Ridsdale, an analyst at
Edison Investment Research, said in a note to clients. "This
acquisition is aimed at enabling Verizon to maximise its
revenues from mobile video."
Verizon, which last year bought the assets of OnCue, Intel's
Internet-based TV platform, has been building a video
streaming product to expand beyond slow-growth wireless
services.
Verizon's $50-per-share offer represents a premium of 17.4
percent to AOL's Monday close. AOL shares jumped 18.4 percent to
$50.41, while Dow Jones industrials component Verizon dipped 0.4
percent to $49.63.
Armstrong told Reuters that talks between Verizon and AOL
started last year. He met with Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam last
July about how to further their partnership.
Armstrong said he has a multiyear commitment to stay with
Verizon and run AOL as a separate division but declined to give
further details.
"GETTING A HODGEPODGE"
The proposed acquisition was the latest example of how
established telecommunications companies look to make deals to
jump-start growth as mobile phone expansion slows. AT&T Inc
, the second biggest U.S. telecom company, is also betting
on video, agreeing to buy No. 1 U.S. satellite TV provider
DirecTV, for $48.5 billion. The deal is pending.
Advertising has become a major revenue stream for AOL,
helped by the acquisition of automated advertising platforms
such as Adap.tv. Demand for the real-time bidding platform that
helps advertisers place video and display ads helped AOL beat
sales and profit forecasts in its most recent quarter.
For AOL, the deal caps a years-long period of reinvention
into an advertising technology company.
At the peak of the dot-com boom, AOL, whose dial-up Internet
service once counted tens of millions of subscribers, used its
elevated stock price to buy conglomerate Time Warner Inc
in one of the most disastrous corporate mergers in history.
Spun off from Time Warner in 2009, AOL shares returned to
the New York Stock Exchange, opening at $27 in November 2009.
The Verizon bid values AOL below its January 2014 high of
$53.28. Shares have fallen in three of the last five quarters
but are well above last year's low of $32.31, leading some
analysts to question whether Verizon was overpaying.
"There's the question of whether there is truly an advantage
in owning all of this themselves," said Craig Moffett of media
research firm MoffettNathanson. "They are getting a hodgepodge
of ancillary assets that may be as much a distraction as a
benefit."
AOL has held talks to spin off Huffington Post as part of
the Verizon deal, potentially valuing the news and commentary
website at $1 billion, technology news site Re/code reported
Tuesday, citing sources.
Verizon viewed Huffington Post and the media brands as an
attractive part of the AOL deal and has no immediate plans to
sell them or spin them off, a source familiar with the matter
said.
Verizon was showing signs of desperation as its core
wireless business comes under pressure, Macquarie Capital
analysts wrote in a note.
"We feel that Verizon paid a hefty price ... for what we
believe to be an unproven programmatic ad-tech platform in the
nascent video ad-tech space," they said.
Verizon said it expects the deal, which includes about $300
million in AOL debt, to close this summer.
LionTree Advisors, Weil Gotshal & Manges and Guggenheim
Partners advised Verizon. AOL's advisers were Allen & Co Llc and
Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz.
