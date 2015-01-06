(Adds share movement, Verizon declined to comment)
Jan 5 Verizon Communications Inc
approached AOL Inc about a potential acquisition or
joint venture to expand its mobile-video offerings, Bloomberg
reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Verizon has not made a formal proposal to AOL, and no
agreement is imminent, Bloomberg said, citing people who asked
not to be named. (bloom.bg/17enf1h)
AOL shares jumped 12 percent to $50.05 after the bell.
A spokesman for Verizon declined to comment.
A joint venture, if formed, would focus on advertising
technology, Bloomberg cited one of the people as saying.
Verizon is seeking expertise in online content, mobile video
and advertising, according to one of the Bloomberg sources.
The programmatic ads platform could be paired with a future
online-video product, Bloomberg said, quoting two people
familiar with the matter.
Last year, activist investor Starboard Value LP urged Yahoo
Inc to consider a strategic combination with AOL to
save more than $1 billion in costs.
AOL did not immediately respond to requests for comment
after regular business hours.
