April 9 AOL Inc said it would sell over 800 of its patents and related applications to Microsoft Corp , and would grant Microsoft a non-exclusive license to the patents it retains, for slightly over $1 billion in cash.

The patent sale includes the sale of an AOL subsidiary on which AOL expects to record a capital loss for tax purposes, AOL said in a statement. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)