Nov 6 AOL Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue on strong advertising sales.

The company said on Tuesday that third-quarter revenue was flat at $531.7 million, ahead of the analysts' average estimate of $521.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Advertising revenue rose 7 percent to $340 million, while subscription revenue for AOL's dial-up services fell 10 percent to $173.5 million.

Net income was $20.8 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $2.6 million, or 2 cents per share.