(Corrects revenue rise in 16th paragraph to 2 pct from 'almost
1 pct')
By Jennifer Saba
Aug 7 AOL Inc said on Wednesday it would
buy Adap.tv, an electronic trading platform that helps companies
advertise on video websites, for $405 million in its biggest
acquisition under CEO Tim Armstrong.
AOL, which is trying to rely less on its dial-up
subscription service, also reported higher-than-expected revenue
for the second quarter on an increase in display, search and ads
from third-party networks. Its shares rose 2 percent.
In recent months, AOL has turned its attention to reaping
more advertising dollars from marketers through electronic
buying.
At the same time, the company is competing with Google
, Yahoo Inc, Facebook Inc and Twitter
for the same ad dollars.
AOL Chief Executive Officer Armstrong is making a big bet
that more advertisers and publishers will buy and sell
advertising through electronic trading desks known on Madison
Avenue as "programmatic."
"We have looked at this space really closely for the last
year," Armstrong said on a call with analysts, adding that the
company also considered building its own platform.
"Adap.tv is the only player where buyers and sellers are
built out at scale," he said. "If I had to pay it personally out
of my bank account I would have done it."
The Adap.tv transaction is Armstrong's biggest deal since
AOL bought the Huffington Post for $315 million.
"We think it's a great deal - it's one of the premier assets
out there," said Jefferies analyst Brian Pitz. "They are playing
where the puck is going."
Video advertising is still a small part of overall digital
advertising, but research firm eMarketer forecasts that it will
grow more than 40 percent this year to $4.1 billion in the
United States. Digital buying on electronic exchanges will leap
75 percent to $3.3 billion, the firm said.
In recent weeks, AOL has announced several initiatives and a
new hire - former digital agency Razorfish CEO Bob Lord to head
AOL Networks - that emphasize the buying of advertising by
machines. During Advertising Week in September it plans to host
the first programmatic upfront.
Upfront sale events are a way for media and Internet
companies to court advertisers and get them to commit a sizable
budget for the entire year. Upfronts are an annual tradition
with broadcast networks and cable channels, but in recent years
Internet companies like Yahoo, AOL and Google's YouTube have
adopted the concept.
CUTS AT PATCH
Since Armstrong took charge of AOL in 2009, he has focused
on building the company as a media and entertainment destination
dependent on advertising.
Another of his bets includes Patch, a group of local
websites dotted throughout the United States that has cost the
company roughly $150 million.
Armstrong is meeting with the AOL board this week to discuss
cost reductions at Patch, which includes closing down some
websites and potential partnerships, to reach the goal of
turning the unit profitable this year.
AOL said second-quarter revenue rose 2 percent to $541.3
million, compared with the analysts' average estimate of $539.6
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $28.5 million, or 35 cents per share,
from $970.8 million, or $10.17 per share, a year earlier, when
AOL sold a group of patents to Microsoft Corp for more
than $1 billion.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 32 cents per share.
AOL said it was paying $322 million in cash and about $83
million in stock for Adap.tv.
Shares of AOL were up 2 percent at $36.92 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek and Lisa Von Ahn)