BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Digital media and entertainment company AOL Inc reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by an increase in ad sales.
Net income attributable to AOL, which owns the Huffington Post news website and the TechCrunch blog, fell to $9.3 million, or 11 cents per share, from $25.9 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $583.3 million from $538.3 million for the quarter ended March 31. The company's advertising revenue rose 16 percent to $433.4 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.