UPDATE 1-Japan's GPIF posts record $92 bln quarterly gain thanks to stock rally
* GPIF's domestic bond underweights target for 1st time (Adds quotes, details on investments)
Feb 8 AOL Inc's quarterly profit jumped, boosted by a 13 percent rise in advertising sales.
Net income rose to $35.7 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $22.8 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
Advertising revenue rose 13 percent to $410.6 million, while subscription revenue for AOL's dial-up services fell 10 percent to $174.2 million. Total revenue rose 4 percent to $599.5 million.
* GPIF's domestic bond underweights target for 1st time (Adds quotes, details on investments)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV