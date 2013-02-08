Feb 8 AOL Inc's quarterly profit jumped, boosted by a 13 percent rise in advertising sales.

Net income rose to $35.7 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $22.8 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertising revenue rose 13 percent to $410.6 million, while subscription revenue for AOL's dial-up services fell 10 percent to $174.2 million. Total revenue rose 4 percent to $599.5 million.