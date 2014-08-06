Aug 6 Digital media and entertainment company AOL Inc reported a 12 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by a jump in advertising sales.

Net income attributable to AOL fell to $28.2 million, or 34 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $28.5 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $606.8 million from $541.3 million. Advertising revenue increased 20 percent to $451.7 million, said AOL, which owns the Huffington Post news website and the TechCrunch blog. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)