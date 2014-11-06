Nov 6 Digital media and entertainment company AOL Inc reported an 11.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, propelled by strong advertising sales.

Net income attributable to AOL rose to $28.5 million, or 35 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, whose businesses include the Huffington Post news website and the TechCrunch blog, said revenue rose to $626.8 million from $561.3 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)