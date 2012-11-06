Refiner HollyFrontier reports Q4 profit vs. year-ago loss
Feb 22 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by cost cuts.
Nov 6 AOL Inc : * Raises adjusted oibda estimate for 2012 to about $400 million from $375
million
* Urban Communications Inc. announces loan extension and variation agreement
* Cynosure - Compensation committee established $13 million cash pool from making severance payments for persons without employment agreements relating to Hologic deal Source: (http://bit.ly/2lL68PF) Further company coverage: