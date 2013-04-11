BRIEF-Meetme to acquire if(we)
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 AOL Inc's head of advertising sales has resigned after receiving an offer to take a key sales job at Yahoo Inc, according to a media report.
AOL has confirmed that Ned Brody is leaving the company. He will be replaced on an interim basis by AOL Chief Executive Officer Tim Armstrong, according to the technology blog AllThingsDigital, which first reported the news.
Brody has been offered a job as head of Yahoo's Americas sales group, according to the AllThingsDigital report. It was not immediately clear whether Brody accepted the Yahoo job, which has been vacant since Ross Levinsohn left the company in July.
Yahoo declined to comment.
Brody has a non-compete agreement with AOL, which will require that he wait 12 months before he can officially begin working for Yahoo, according to the AllThingsDigital report.
