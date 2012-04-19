April 19 Aon Plc said its board
authorized a $5 billion share repurchase program and approved a
5 percent increase in its quarterly dividend.
The world's largest insurance broker said the new buyback
program replaces and cancels the $2 billion program authorized
in January 2010, nearly half of which was still pending.
The company also raised its quarterly cash dividend on Class
A ordinary shares to 15.75 cents from 15 cents per share.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)