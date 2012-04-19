April 19 Aon Plc said its board authorized a $5 billion share repurchase program and approved a 5 percent increase in its quarterly dividend.

The world's largest insurance broker said the new buyback program replaces and cancels the $2 billion program authorized in January 2010, nearly half of which was still pending.

The company also raised its quarterly cash dividend on Class A ordinary shares to 15.75 cents from 15 cents per share. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)