* Raises div first time after 2002
* New buyback to replace existing $2 bln program
(Rewrites, adds details, updates share movement)
April 19 Aon Plc's raised its cash
dividend for the first time in almost a decade, and the world's
largest insurance broker authorized a $5 billion share
repurchase program.
The company raised its quarterly dividend on its class A
ordinary shares to 15.75 cents from 15 cents per share. The
increased dividend is payable on May 15.
The increase in quarterly cash payment marks the first
change since the company cut its dividend from 22.5 cents in
2002.
Aon said the new buyback program will replace the $2 billion
program authorized in January 2010.
On a post-earnings conference call in February, Chief
Executive Greg Case had said the company was on track to deliver
improved growth in 2012 despite challenging macro economic
conditions.
Shares of the company were trading marginally higher at
$49.95 before the bell. They closed at $48.85 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier, Roshni Menon)