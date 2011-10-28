* Q3 adj EPS $0.69 vs est $0.73
* Total Q3 rev up 51 pct to $2.7 bln
* HR Solutions oper margins down 590 basis points
* Shares down as much as 10 pct; ex-div
By Aditi Sharma
Oct 28 Aon Corp , the world's largest
insurance broker, posted a rise in quarterly profit, but missed
analysts' expectations as higher costs squeezed margins at its
human resources solutions business.
Aon last year bought HR specialist Hewitt Associates Inc
for $4.9 billion in a bid to create the world's largest
HR services company.
But costs of more than $1 billion at the expanded business
in the third quarter almost entirely cancelled out incoming
commissions and fees. The HR Solutions division's operating
margins fell 590 basis points to 11.2 percent.
On a post earnings conference call, Aon said it was still on
track to save about $242 million related to the Aon-Hewitt
restructuring, and expects to achieve its long-term operating
margin of 20 percent in HR solutions.
Sandler O'Neill analyst Paul Newsome said, "The core issue
is that they made an acquisition which was controversial to
begin with, and is not going as well as we would like it to go."
Shares in Chicago-based Aon fell as much as 10 percent in
early Friday trading from a 3-month closing high of $50.94.
Revenue from its brokerage unit rose 9 percent in
July-September, with reinsurance revenue up 1 percent to $365
million, and retail revenue up 12 percent as new business grew
in Canada, and generally strong growth in Asia and New Zealand.
Unlike in developed markets, insurance has significant
growth potential in emerging markets as faster-growing economies
and rising disposable income feed demand for vehicle, home and
life coverage.
July-September net income attributable to common
shareholders rose to $198 million, or 59 cents a share, from
$144 million, or 51 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items,
earnings from continuing operations were 69 cents a share.
Analysts had forecast earnings of 73 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
