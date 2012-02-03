* Q4 adj EPS from cont ops $0.97 vs est $0.96
* Co targets long-term oper margins of 26 pct in risk
solutions
* Co looking at long-term oper margins of 22 percent in HR
solutions
* Shares fall as much as 5 pct
By Aman Shah
Feb 3 Aon Corp posted a higher
quarterly profit that narrowly beat market estimates, but the
world's largest insurance broker continued to face margin
pressures in its Aon Hewitt segment for the second-straight
quarter.
In 2010, Aon bought human resources specialist Hewitt
Associates Inc for $4.9 billion in a bid to leapfrog rivals and
create the world's largest human resource services company.
On an adjusted basis, operating income in the HR solutions
segment fell 6 percent from the year-ago period to $147 million,
while operating margins fell 120 basis points to 12.4 percent.
In the previous quarter, HR solutions' operating margins had
fallen 590 basis points to 11.2 percent on higher costs.
"We were much more pessimistic on their margins
(in the HR solutions segment)... the third quarter was very
weak, but I don't think it was representative of capabilities
and probably what we saw in this quarter is a better guide to
how well it's doing despite the weak economy," Stifel Nicolaus
analyst Meyer Shields told Reuters.
Aon Chief Executive Greg Case said in a statement that the
company was firmly on track to deliver improved growth in 2012
despite challenging macro economic conditions.
On a post-earnings conference call, Aon, which competes with
Willis and Marsh & McLennan in negotiating
insurance and reinsurance policies for corporate clients, said
it is targeting long-term operating margins of 26 percent in its
risk solutions segment and 22 percent in its HR solutions
segment.
October-December net income attributable to shareholders
from continuing operations was $277 million, or 82 cents a
share, compared with $232 million, or 67 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, Aon, which sponsors English Premier League
football club Manchester United, earned 97 cents a share from
continuing operations.
Analysts expected a profit of 96 cents a share on revenue of
$3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier this month, Chicago-based Aon said it would move its
headquarters to London to improve its access to fast-growing
emerging markets and boost its presense in the British Capital's
global insurance centre.
Shares of the company, which hit a life-high of $54.58 on
April 7, 2011, lost more than a quarter of their value by
September, but have since jumped more than 20 percent.
They were trading down about 2 percent at $48.48 in early
trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)