BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 UK-based Aon Plc's human resources and consulting services unit Aon Hewitt named Derry Pickford as principal, asset allocation in its global asset allocation team.
Pickford previously spent five years at Ashburton Investments, the fund management division of FirstRand Group. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: