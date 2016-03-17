BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
March 17 Aon Plc's global risk management unit, Aon Risk Solutions, named Julie Page as managing director of its UK national business.
Page joins Aon from Marsh where she was the CEO of its UK consumer and commercial business. (Reporting by Vishaka George)
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.