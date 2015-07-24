July 24 British insurance broker Aon Plc
appointed Qin Lu as chief executive of Aon Benfield Greater
China and Aon risk solutions China.
Qin will report to Malcolm Steingold, CEO of Aon Benfield
Asia Pacific, and Sandeep Malik, CEO of Aon risk solutions Asia.
He will be based in Hong Kong and will join the regional
management teams of Aon Benfield and Aon risk solutions, the
company said.
Qin previously worked at Swiss Re, where he was
president of China and a member of its Asia management team.
