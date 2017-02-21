BRIEF-Deere & Co files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - SEC filing
* Deere & Co files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2tre8p5) Further company coverage:
Feb 21 London-based insurance broker Aon Plc named Tony Pugh as head of defined contribution solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Pugh joins from consultancy firm Mercer where he was a senior partner. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
June 15 A bipartisan group of state attorneys general announced on Thursday that they are jointly investigating the marketing and sales practices of drug companies that manufacture opioid painkillers at the center of a national addiction epidemic.