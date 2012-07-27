July 27 Aon Plc's quarterly profit fell 5 percent as margin pressures continued to hurt the world's largest insurance broker's human resources business.

Second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders fell to $246 million, or 73 cents per share, from 258 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue was almost flat at $2.81 billion. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)