* Q2 adj EPS $1.02 vs est $1.01
* Q2 rev $2.81 bln
* Sees HR solutions margins improving in H2 2012
* Co on track to meet long-term targets
* Shares up 6 pct
By Aman Shah
July 27 Aon Plc bounced back from a weak
first quarter to post an estimate-topping profit as investments
in its human resources business begin to pay off despite
lingering margin concerns.
Shares of the company rose as much as 6 percent, their
biggest single-day percentage gain in more than 4 years, to
$49.40 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company raised the operating margin outlook for its
human resource business for the second half of the year as it
lowers the pace of spending on the unit. It now expects
operating margins at the unit to be relatively flat in the
current quarter, while rising modestly in the fourth quarter.
Aon has invested a lot of money to bolster its healthcare
operations and HR business process outsourcing and this has been
a been a major reason for the margin squeeze in the last few
quarters.
"We have made significant investments in HR solutions and
some of those investments are moving from the investment stage
to the benefits stage, and that's going to help drive
performance in the second half of the year," Chief Executive
Greg Case told Reuters.
In May, it reported its first fall in quarterly profit after
three quarters of rising profits, hurt by lower margins at its
HR segment, Aon Hewitt.
However, the management has been consistent in its view that
these investments would start to pay off towards the beginning
of 2013.
The HR unit contributes about 40 percent to Aon's total
revenue, while the risk solutions unit -- which includes retail
insurance brokerage and reinsurance business -- accounts for the
rest.
For the second quarter, operating costs at the HR segment
rose 8 percent and operating margins fell 440 basis points to
15.4 percent on an adjusted basis, the company said.
"As our investments (in HR solutions) ramp, you are getting
revenue growth which is slightly lower margin till the
investments truly scale," Chief Financial Officer Christa Davies
said on a post-earnings conference call.
"As revenue growth continues to come through, and the
investments scale, you will see higher margin growth."
Aon, which competes with Marsh & McLennan Co and
Willis Group Holdings in negotiating insurance and
reinsurance policies for corporate clients, said it is on track
to meet its long-term targets.
The company's long-term targets include operating margins of
22 percent in HR solutions and 26 percent in risk solutions.
PROFIT BEATS
Net income from continuing operations fell 4 percent to $247
million, or 73 cents per share, from 256 million, or 75 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted earnings of $1.02 per
share from continuing operations.
Total revenue for the quarter increased marginally to $2.81
billion, helped by a 4 percent organic growth in both its risk
solutions and human resources solutions units in the quarter.
The risk solutions segment also had a favorable impact from
the improving pricing environment as it recorded its highest
levels of organic revenue from reinsurance since 2006.
Analysts on average were expecting Aon to earn $1.01 per
share, on revenue of $2.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Aon is one of the principal sponsors of English Premier
League football club Manchester United, which is planning to
list its Class A common stock in the United States through an up
to $300 million IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.
Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of
about $15 billion, have fallen 10 percent in the past three
months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index, which
has fallen about 7 percent during the period.
They were trading up 6 percent at $49.20 in afternoon
trade.
