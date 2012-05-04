MOVES-JPMorgan Private Bank names new head of UK and Nordics markets
Feb 21 JPMorgan Private Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson as head of its UK and Nordics markets.
(Corrects paragraph 1 to clarify that 1st-qtr profit fell, not rose)
May 4 Insurance broker Aon Plc posted a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by squeezing margins at its human resource segment.
January-March net income from continuing operations fell to $238 million, compared with $246 million, a year ago.
On a per share basis, income was flat at 71 cents per share.
Total revenue in the quarter rose 3 percent to $2.8 billion. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record high * Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank * Warsaw stocks hits 18-month high, Prague highest since Dec 2015 * Czech stocks shrug off plan for higher tax for big companies (Adds Czech tax plan, forint rise) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equit
JERUSALEM, Feb 21 Israel's Mobileye and German automaker BMW said on Tuesday they signed an agreement to install Mobileye's data generation technology in BMW cars starting with 2018 models.