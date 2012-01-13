* To add 1,000 positions in US
* Chicago to continue as headquarters of the Americas
* Move could boost London as insurance hub - Lloyd's
chairman
(Adds Lloyd's of London reaction)
Jan 13 Aon Corp, the world's
biggest insurance broker, will move its headquarters to London
from Chicago to improve its access to fast-growing emerging
markets and boost its presence in the British capital's global
insurance centre.
"The continued investment in our international operations
and emerging markets is important to the growth of our firm,"
Aon Chief Executive Greg Case said in a statement on Friday.
Aon, which competes with Willis and Marsh & McLennan
in negotiating insurance and reinsurance policies for
corporate clients, said no jobs would be lost in the move,
unveiling plans to add 1,000 positions in the United States this
year.
Aon's move could boost London's status as one of the
pre-eminent global hubs for property and casualty insurance and
reinsurance, alongside Zurich, Bermuda and Singapore.
"This is very good news for the London insurance market and
for Lloyd's," said John Nelson, chairman of the Lloyd's of
London insurance market.
"It will help reinforce London's position in the global
insurance marketplace."
Lloyd's, founded 327 years ago, is at the centre of a
cluster of insurers and reinsurers in London, backed by
specialist bankers and lawyers, which attracts business from
across the globe.
Aon's move still requires shareholder approval. Chicago
will continue to be Aon's base in the United States, the company
said.
Shares of Aon, sponsor of English Premier League football
club Manchester United, were down 1.6 percent at $45.9 by 1640
GMT.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore and Myles Neligan
in London; Editing by Maju Samuel and Will Waterman)