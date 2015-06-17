BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says NAV/share at March 31 is $17.66
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
June 17 Aon Hewitt, the management consulting unit of Aon Plc, appointed Willi Thurnherr as chief executive for Switzerland, effective Oct. 1.
He joins from Mercer, where he worked for 11 years as CEO and head of pension fund advisory services in Switzerland. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
CHIBA, April 4 A supply gap is likely to open up in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry if new projects are not sanctioned, said Chevron Corp Vice Chairman Michael Wirth at a gas industry conference on Tuesday in Japan.