Oct 24 Aon Plc's global risk management unit, Aon Risk Solutions, named James Trainor as senior vice president, cyber solutions.
Trainor most recently worked as a cyber risk expert at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He was also a military intelligence officer for the U.S. Army prior to joining the FBI. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
