BRIEF-Blackstone acquires Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
Sept 9 Aon Risk Solutions, the global risk management business of Aon Plc, named a chief executive and a chief operating officer among a host of appointments in its U.S. financial services group.
Brian Wanat, currently co-leader in the group, was named as chief executive. Christine Williams will serve as chief operating officer, the company said.
Anne Corona will lead the U.S. financial services group West region overseeing Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco. This is in addition to leading the professional risk solutions group.
Robbyn Reichman and Jacqueline Urban will assume co-leadership of the legal and claims practice group, while Paul Kim will lead the U.S. financial services group business development and product innovation, the company said.
* Corium reports positive progress in pilot bioequivalence study of once-weekly Corplex™ Donepezil patch
* Agjunction Inc - new strategic agreement with Hemisphere GNSS Inc