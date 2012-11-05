EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON Nov 5 Aortech International PLC : * Got order from court restraining Aortech from terminating agreement with
pacesetter inc * Restraint to remain until hearing on pacesetter's request for a preliminary
injunction for duration of litigation
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Feb 24 British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 24 British luxury carmaker Aston Martin reported a sharp rise in losses on Friday, failing to turn a profit for the sixth year running, but said the launch of the DB11, its first new model since restructuring, caused sales to surge at the end of 2016.