July 18 Water heater maker A.O. Smith Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results as sales rose in China, and raised the lower end of its 2012 earnings forecast.

For 2012, the company expects to earn $2.80 to $2.90 per share. It had earlier forecast $2.75 to $2.90 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting $2.88 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter earnings rose to $35 million, or 75 cents per share, from $28.6 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 19 percent to $484.2 million, helped by a 17 percent increase in product sales in China.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 67 cents per share on revenue of $475.2 million.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company's shares closed at $49.10 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)