INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Nov 25 AO World Plc
* Total revenue up 25.1 percent to 217.1 million pounds (2013: 173.5 million pounds)
* Adjusted EBITDA up 115 percent to 7.3 million pounds (2013: 3.4 million pounds)
* Overall sales are up by 25.1 percent, in line with expectations
* Remain confident of meeting full year expectations and are well positioned as we move into our peak trading period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.