Nov 25 AO World Plc

* Total revenue up 25.1 percent to 217.1 million pounds (2013: 173.5 million pounds)

* Adjusted EBITDA up 115 percent to 7.3 million pounds (2013: 3.4 million pounds)

* Overall sales are up by 25.1 percent, in line with expectations

* Remain confident of meeting full year expectations and are well positioned as we move into our peak trading period