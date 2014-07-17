UPDATE 2-Improved margins and Advair hopes lift drugmaker Hikma
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
July 17 AO World PLC : * Trading for the three month period to 30th June 2014 was in line with the
board's expectations, * Like for like sales growth of 30% over the same period for the previous
financial year. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)