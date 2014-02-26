(Corrects amount Roberts made through stake sale after
clarification from the company about initial stake)
LONDON Feb 26 Online domestic appliances
retailer AO World made a strong debut on the London Stock
Exchange on Wednesday with its shares up 40 percent on its offer
price, valuing the business at almost 1.7 billion pounds ($2.84
billion).
Shares in AO World, one of a raft of British retailers
looking to list in London in 2014, were trading at 400 pence at
0941 GMT, above a 285p offer price announced earlier, which had
valued the firm at 1.2 billion pounds.
Founder and Chief Executive John Roberts reduced his 38
percent stake in the company to 28.6 percent in the sale, which
gave him a payout of around 86 million pounds, the retailer
said.
Based on a market valuation of 1.7 billion pounds, his
remaining stake would be worth around 486 million.
AO, which competes with Dixons, Britain's No. 1
electricals retailer which sells appliances through its Currys
chain and online, plans to expand its product range, including a
move into televisions, and will evaluate expansion in Europe,
initially in Germany.
The company expects to raise total gross proceeds of 60
million pounds from the share sale.
AO's listing is one of many expected in Britain's retail
sector in 2014 on the back of the country's gradually improving
economy.
Convenience store McColl's, Poundland and Pets at Home have
all announced intentions to float recently, while Fat Face and
House of Fraser are also expected to come to market this year.
($1 = 0.5994 British pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Jane Merriman)