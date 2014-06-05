(Adds details)
LONDON, June 5 British online domestic
appliances retailer AO World marked its maiden results as
a listed company with a 11 percent rise in annual earnings and
said its push to broaden ranges and expand into Europe were well
advanced.
The group, which sells everything from washing machines and
fridges to ovens and vacuum cleaners, said on Thursday adjusted
core earnings for the year to March 31 rose to 11.2 million
pounds ($18.76 million), in line with market forecasts.
Revenue rose 40 percent to 384.9 million pounds, driven by
strong growth in website sales.
AO World is part of a flurry of British retail London
listings in 2014, joining the likes of discount chains Poundland
and B&M, as well as Pets at Home, Boohoo.com
and Card Factory in looking to cash in on the
UK's gradually improving economy.
The firm said trading in its new fiscal year had started in
line with its expectations and added it was making good progress
in growing ranges to offer smaller domestic appliances, recently
launching the sale of TVs ahead of schedule.
AO World also said it intended to begin trading in Germany
this fiscal year, marking its first move into Europe.
Shares in AO World, which competes with Britain's No.1
electricals retailer Dixons, closed at 261.25 pence on
Wednesday, down 8 percent from its February offer price of 285p,
valuing the business at 1.1 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds)
