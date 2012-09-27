(Corrects to show Aozora did not say Cerberus plans to sell
entire stake)
TOKYO, Sept 27 U.S. buyout firm Cerberus Capital
Management LP may sell its 55 percent stake in Japan's
Aozora Bank Ltd, the lender said on Thursday, sending
its shares down as much as 13 percent.
Cerberus intends to sell part of the 821 million Aozora
shares it owns in a share buyback plan that the lender is
launching. The remaining shares may be sold in the market or
through a private transaction as early as this year, Aozora
said.
At current market prices, the sale of the entire stake could
fetch $2.5 billion.
Aozora shares fell to as low as 222 yen on Thursday morning
before erasing some of the losses to be down 9 percent at 232
yen.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)