SINGAPORE Feb 19 U.S. explorer Apache Corp
expects to start production at a new oilfield offshore
northwest Australia by the end of the second quarter, a company
spokesman said.
Apache has leased floating production storage and offload
unit (FPSO) Armada Claire from Bumi Armada to produce
light sweet crude from the Balnaves oilfield.
Bumi Armada completed the FPSO's conversion from a very
large crude carrier in early February and expects it to start
production in April, although Apache's spokesman said it has yet
to depart from Keppel Corp's shipyard in Singapore.
Keppel Corp Ltd is the world's top offshore
drilling rig builder.
Balnaves has a field life of about 5 years, with production
expected to peak at 30,000 barrels per day (bpd), Apache had
said on its website. It is located in the Northern Carnavon
Basin, about 180 kilometres offshore northwest Australia.
Apache operates the project with a 65 percent stake while
Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co holds 35 percent.