Jan 23 Apache Corp :
* Says on January 19, co and Steven Farris entered into an
executive retirement agreement - SEC filing
* Farris will receive continued payment of current base salary
of $1.75 for thirty-six months following retirement date
* Says lump sum payment of $1.4 million to be paid to Farris
within 30 days after retirement date
* Farris will receive payments of $2.6 million on each of date
that is tenth day of the seventh month following the retirement
date
* Farris also agreed to provide advisory and consulting
services to CEO or board during 36-month period beginning on
retirement date
