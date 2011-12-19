* Deal to protect gas supply to fertiliser plant

* Norway's Yara has until Jan 31 to match offer

* Apache in talks to sell new plant stake to Orica (Adds sources' comments)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Dec 19 U.S. gas producer Apache Corp has agreed to buy a 65 percent stake in Burrup Holdings in a deal estimated at A$560 million ($560 million), looking to stabilise the fertiliser business that has been buying gas from its Australian operation.

The deal, which can only go ahead if Burrup's 35 percent owner, Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara International decides not to match the bid, was well below an offer of A$800 million which media said Wesfarmers made last year.

The stake was put up for sale earlier this year by receivers looking to recoup around A$560 million owed to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group by the Oswal Group of India, headed by tycoon Pankaj Oswal.

The loan is ANZ's biggest single impaired asset. An ANZ spokesman maintained on Monday that the bank had reasonable grounds to expect a full recovery.

A further A$360 million owed to the bank by Burrup is considered a performing loan, sources close to the deal said.

Yara has until Jan. 31 to decide if it wants to match the offer, a spokesman for the receivers said, declining to comment on the price tag.

Yara confirmed it has pre-emptive rights but declined to comment on its intentions "until it has fully considered recent developments."

LAWSUITS

Apache's offer trumped interest in the plant from Orica Ltd , Incitec Pivot Ltd and Wesfarmers, who were reluctant to commit to bids as the sale of the Oswal stake in Burrup had stalled under a pile of lawsuits.

"After a year of significant turmoil surrounding the Burrup plant ownership, Apache decided to make this investment in order to stabilize the project and secure a long-term economically viable market for our natural gas production in Western Australia," G. Steven Farris, Apache's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Apache did not disclose the price it had agreed to pay, but sources confirmed media reports that said it was A$560 million.

The deal was announced after the Supreme Court of Victoria last Friday rejected a bid by Oswal's wife, Radhika, to block the sale of her stake in Burrup.

ANZ has indemnified Apache against any litigation by the Oswals, two sources familiar with the deal said. The Oswals may consider suing for damages for not getting a fair price for their stake, one source said.

The sources did not want to be identified because the terms of the deal are confidential.

Gas for the ammonia plant is supplied by a joint venture operation off Western Australia owned by Apache, Tap Oil and Kuwait's Kufpec.

The partners declared force majeure on the 25-year contract in 2009, well before Burrup went into receivership, saying they did not have enough gas reserves to meet the full life of the contract.

Orica may still get what it wants, as Apache said it is in talks to sell its stake in Burrup's planned technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) plant to Orica for an undisclosed sum.

Orica declined to comment. ($1 = 1.0010 Australian dollars) (Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram in Sydney; Editing by Ed Davies and Muralikumar Anantharaman)