UPDATE 1-Container shippers ordered to testify in U.S. probe
* Move comes amid concerns over shipping alliances (Recasts, adds shipper, FBI and exporter comment)
HOUSTON May 15 Oil company Apache will increase its share buyback program to 40 million shares from 30 million, Chief Executive Steve Farris told investors at the company's annual meeting on Thursday. (Reporting By Anna Driver)
* Move comes amid concerns over shipping alliances (Recasts, adds shipper, FBI and exporter comment)
* Euro near 7-week high vs dollar (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
To access the newsletter, copy the following link and paste it in a web browser: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at 23rd conference of Auditor Generals of Commonwealth Nations in New Delhi 10:30 am: DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abh