(Corrects deal value in headline and first paragraph)
July 6 Canadian energy company Paramount
Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy
subsidiaries of U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp
for C$459.5 million. ($353.7 million USD)
The company would buy Apache's subsidiary, Apache Canada
Ltd, and fund the deal with cash on hand and no
debt.
Paramount said it entered into a merger agreement with
petroleum and natural gas company Trilogy Energy Corp,
in which the company would buy the remaining 85 percent of the
common shares and non-voting shares of Trilogy.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney and Bill Trott)