Sept 7 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp
raised its capital budget for the year and said it would spend
more than a fourth of the amount on a newly discovered oilfield
in Texas.
The company's shares rose 8.4 percent to $55.99 in premarket
trading on Wednesday.
Apache, which said it held more than 300,000 acres in the
field it calls "Alpine High", raised its budget estimate for the
year to $2 billion from $1.8 billion.
The company's acreage in the field is located mainly in
Reeves County, Texas and holds an estimated 75 trillion cubic
feet of gas and 3 billion barrels of oil.
"We are incredibly excited about the Alpine High play and
its large inventory of repeatable, high-value drilling
opportunities," Chief Executive John Christmann said in a
statement.
The company has so far drilled 19 wells in the field, nine
of which are producing wells.
