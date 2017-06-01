BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd so it can focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.
The C$330 million ($243.99 million) cash deal includes the House Mountain assets in Alberta and Apache's share of the Weyburn and Midale units in southeast Saskatchewan, which together produce 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. ($1 = 1.3525 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.